Who is Amber Heard dating? See her famous exes following Johnny Depp divorce The Aquaman star divorced Johnny Depp in 2016

Amber Heard has been linked to the likes of Elon Musk and Bianca Butti following her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 – but who is she dating now?

The former couple met on the set of The Rum Diaries in 2009 but they didn't begin dating until 2012. They had two beautiful wedding celebrations in 2015 but divorced less than two years later. The Aquaman star and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny are in the midst of their defamation trial. Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed claiming she was the victim of domestic abuse, and Amber is counter-suing for $100 million.

WATCH: Amber Heard says she did not want divorce details to go public

Who did Amber Heard date before marrying Johnny Depp?

Amber's most well-known relationship before her marriage was with photographer Tasya van Ree, whom she was dating when she first met Johnny.

They got together in 2008, and their relationship reportedly became so serious that Amber legally changed her last name to van Ree.

Amber was in a relationship with photographer Tasya when she began working with Johnny

Page Six reported that Amber was arrested for domestic violence in 2009 following an altercation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Tasya said it was a misinterpretation and the couple continued to date until 2012.

She also previously dated Mexican director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde from 2004 to 2005.

Who has Amber Heard dated following her divorce from Johnny Depp?

The couple reportedly remained friends following their split

After her divorce from Johnny was finalised in 2016, Amber and Elon Musk became an item. The Tesla CEO had also recently split from his ex-wife Talulah Riley.

They dated on and off until 2017, but they remained friends and Amber later described their relationship as "beautiful" to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following their split, they issued a joint statement which read: "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much."

They continued: "We would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise."

Amber was then briefly linked to director Andy Muschietti before going public with cinematographer Bianca Butti in January 2020.

Amber was dating Bianca until December 2021

Their relationship lasted for almost two years before they broke up in December 2021. Their split was thought to be down to spending time apart amid work commitments, with Bianca based in Los Angeles and Amber filming Aquaman 2 in the UK.

During that time, Amber announced she had welcomed a daughter called Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born on 8 April 2021, but the baby's father has never been revealed.

Who is Amber Heard dating now?

Little is known about Amber's relationship status in 2022, but it is possible that she has been spending her time focusing on her trial with Johnny.

