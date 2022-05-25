Everything you need to know about Kate Moss' family life The supermodel formerly dated Johnny Depp

Everyone's talking about Kate Moss right now after she testified at the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial on Wednesday.

MORE: Kate Moss reveals Johnny Depp 'never pushed me' as she testifies in Amber Heard defamation trial

Kate Moss was in a relationship with Johnny between 1994 and 1998, having met at New York's trendy Cafe Tabac when she was 20, and the actor 31. "I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together," Kate later said of their meeting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss testifies at the Depp v Heard trial

The supermodel is notoriously private about her personal life, rarely giving interviews. She was famously discovered by Storm model agency founder Sarah Doukas at JFK Airport in 1998, at the age of 14, going on to be the poster girl for the 'waif' look of the time.

Find out more about Kate's family life below…

Who is Kate Moss dating?

Kate, 47, is in a relationship with the photographer, Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, who is a member of the German noble family, the House of Bismarck. The couple have been together since 2015.

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' former New York love nest

Kate with her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck

The model previously told Harper's Bazaar: "Being in love makes me feel beautiful." She added that her favourite moments are "when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country."

Does Kate Moss have children?

Kate is a mother to one child, her 19-year-old daughter Lila Grace, who has followed in her footsteps in the modelling world. Lila's father is Dazed & Confused's former Editor Jefferson Hack, who Kate dated in the early 2000s, with the then-couple welcoming their daughter in 2002.

Kate and Jefferson are parents to their daughter Lila

A rising star in the modelling industry, Lila has walked the Versace runway back in September 2021 for Milan fashion week, and for Fendi, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Ermanno Scervino - as well as gracing the cover of Vogue globally including British Vogue for the May issue this year.

MORE: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

Kate and daughter Lila Grace

Lila is also an advocate for people living with Type 1 diabetes, having been diagnosed with the condition herself and been spotted sporting her insulin pump at several fashion events.

Who are Kate Moss' former partners?

As well as dating actor Johnny Depp in the nineties and Jefferson Hack in the early 2000s, Kate has had other high-profile relationships.

Kate and former boyfriend Johnny Depp

Kate was romantically involved with Antony Langdon, the guitarist in the British Rock band Spacehog, for one year, from 1998 to 1999, and reportedly enjoyed a brief engagement.

From 2005 to 2007 the star was in a relationship with Libertines singer Pete Doherty – they were also engaged for a time – however, their romance ended when Pete failed to complete a stint in rehab in Arizona.

Kate with ex-boyfriend Pete Doherty

In 2011, Kate married The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince. They wed in July 2011 in a stunning Cotswolds wedding, with the supermodel accompanied by 14 bridesmaids, including her daughter Lila Grace. However, by 2015, the couple had split.

Who are Kate Moss' parents?

Kate's parents are former barmaid Linda Rosina Moss and former airline employee Peter Edward Moss, who lived with their daughter in Croydon, South London. They divorced when she was 13 years old.

Kate with her mother Linda

Who are Kate Moss' siblings?

Kate has a younger brother, Nick Moss, who runs a catering service called Vietvan. Nick appears close with his older sister and often posts photos of the pair together on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Moss (@nickmoss100)

From left to right: Kate's siblings Nick Moss and Lottie Moss, Kate's father Peter, her daughter Lila and Kate

The model also has a half-sister Lottie, age 24, who is the daughter of Kate's father and his wife, model Inger. Like her big sister, Lottie also signed to Storm Management and works as a model.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.