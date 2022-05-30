Carrie Underwood left 'shaking' as she discovers snake at Nashville home The American Idol winner didn't expect this

Carrie Underwood encountered an unexpected twist to her relaxing Memorial Day weekend as she revealed that she'd been greeted by an unwanted visitor.

The country singer took to her Stories to share that a snake had made its way into her Nashville family home, and she wasn't too thrilled about it.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood left 'shaking' by unexpected visitor

The serpent had made its way behind an enclave in what looked to be a shed outside her main home, and she captioned her clip: "Country life be like…"

"You scared the ever lovin'...," she proceeded to say before devolving into nervous laughter. "You scared me, bud, look how long this sucker is!"

She panned across to reveal that the snake stretched out to the entirety of the enclave, even showing the door that she'd opened for it to make its way out on its own.

"Oh, don't look at me like that, don't you look at me like that," Carrie then quickly said after it turned to face her. "I'm still shaking."

Carrie didn't expect to find a snake in her home

As she found her composure, she ended by saying: "Nice to meet you, catch a mouse or two, okay? I'm gonna leave you alone now and I fully expect you to go away."

The snake was not something that the Good Girl singer expected to see to disrupt her relaxing break away from performing and touring.

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The American Idol winner and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

The country star has a sprawling Nashville home

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home."

"My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs." And based on the glimpses she's provided over the years, snakes aside, it surely turned out spectacular!

