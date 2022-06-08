Mezzo-soprano star Laura Wright welcomes new baby - see adorable photo

Classical star Laura Wright has some exciting news to share exclusively with HELLO!. The famous mezzo-soprano is thrilled to announce that she has given birth to her new baby.

READ: Jorgie Porter's moving baby announcement after heartbreaking loss – watch

Laura, who is a firm favourite of the Queen and the royal family, welcomed the adorable addition to her family on 5 June, Jubilee Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte gets told off in blink and you'll miss it moment

The little one was due at the end of the May but decided to make an entrance into the world in regal fashion on this historic date.

"Well, the long wait was all worth it. We are so in love!" new mum Laura, who lives in Norfolk with her husband, mobility coach and former rugby union player Harry Rowland, 35, and their two-year-old daughter Ottilie, told us.

The 31-year-old singer, who helped kick-start the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, told us ahead of the birth: “I’m very excited – and slightly terrified – at the thought of having two little ones running around. I keep wondering: ‘What will this little person be like?’ “Ottilie loves music and dancing, and I hope our new arrival does, too.

Laura shared her wonderful news with HELLO!

“We’re all looking forward to summer together, and seeing family and friends,” she added.

Laura, who has sung for Her Majesty to celebrate events such as her 90th birthday and Diamond Jubilee, recalled how she has met the monarch in person several times.

SEE: Prince Louis' sweet reunion with family after missing Jubilee celebrations

MORE: 20 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

“At Buckingham Palace she told me she couldn’t imagine ever being able to sing like me – so I offered to give her singing lessons. I’ve never been taken up on it, though.

“Another time, after I performed the national anthem after a horse parade at Windsor Castle, I was asked if I’d like to meet Her Majesty.

“So, I jumped into the golf buggy that was driving us around the back of the castle, and because there was sand on the ground, took off my sandals to run to the line-up in time. But when I realised that the Queen mustn’t know I’m shaking hands with her in my bare feet, I threw the sandals behind me out of sight.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.