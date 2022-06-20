Eva Longoria melts hearts with adorable throwback baby snaps of Santiago on his fourth birthday The actress shared a gushy reel

Eva Longoria pulled at our heartstrings as she honoured her son Santiago's fourth birthday with a slew of throwback baby pics.

READ: Eva Longoria stuns in bikini photo on the beach to mark special celebration

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-one shared an adorable montage of photos showing little Santi at various stages in his life. Viewers were treated to newborn photos, pictures of Santiago at the beach, and numerous snaps of the young tot hugging Eva in sweet displays of affection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva shared an adorable reel of photos

She captioned the post: "I can't believe 4 years have passed since you were born! The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you, my love. Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo!!!!"

MORE: Eva Longoria shares rare makeup-free photo and she's glowing

READ: Eva Longoria looks fitter than ever in flawless new bikini photo – these are her health secrets

Her fans rushed to the comments section with an abundance of sweet comments, with one writing: "They grow soo fast!"

Another added: "Really beautiful pictures and great memories".

A third penned: "So precious!!! Happy birthday to your little cutie!"

The pair share a close bond

This isn't the first time Eva has gushed about Santiago on Instagram. The American actress frequently keeps fans updated with joyous photos revealing their incredibly close bond. Speaking to Parents magazine, Eva said: "I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism.

"But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life."

Appearing on Lorraine, Eva opened up about the transformative effects of motherhood.

The actress shares Santiago with her husband José Bastón

"Now that I have my son, it’s like every cliché they tell you is true – your life’s going to change, you’re going to love him so much – I knew I’d love him very much, but it feels like my heart is outside of my body when I see him," she said.

The 47-year-old actress shares Santiago with her husband José Bastón. The pair tied the knot in May 2016 having initially met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. José had three children prior to his wedding with Eva from his first marriage to actress Natalia Esperón.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.