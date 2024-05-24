Princess Eugenie's eldest son August is her red-haired double in these sweet snaps

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are the proud parents of two young sons, August, three, and Ernest, who will soon be celebrating his first birthday.

The mother-of-two has occasionally shared photos of her little ones and her affection for them both is undeniable.

Now that August is getting bigger with each year, the eldest son of Eugenie, 34, is becoming his mum's double! These sweet snaps shared by the royal prove that auburn-haired August is the image of Eugenie, let's take a look…

1/ 5 © Instagram August turns three! Princess Eugenie and Jack's son August turned three at the beginning of this year and the royal described her eldest as "forever a force of nature" in a sweet caption on Instagram. The post featured three photos of the mother-son duo and this one proves how much of a likeness August has with his mum. The snap, shared in February, sees Eugenie sitting on the floor beaming down at her son as he cuddles up with a huge grin and while wearing the most adorable yellow Wellington boots.

2/ 5 © Instagram Exploring at the zoo Little August is clearly a fun-loving character and to celebrate his second birthday, mother-of-two Eugenie shared this adorable video showing August running through the zoo. In one snapshot from the Instagram clip, August turns around and smiles at the camera, and he looks identical to his mum!

3/ 5 © Instagram Like mother, like son Eugenie also shared this photo of her walking hand-in-hand with August at the end of winter in 2023. Once again, August's gorgeous red hair can be seen in the photo, and some fans in the comments even marvelled at how August had a likeness to his cousin, Prince Archie. "Looking just like Archie!" said one, as another agreed: "That’s so sweet that he looks so much like his cousins Archie & Lili! Being they’re all so close!"

4/ 5 © Chris Jackson,Getty Coronation fun The first time royal fans got a proper glimpse of Eugenie and Jack's firstborn was at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the summer of 2022. During the coronation concert held at Buckingham Palace, August looked to be having a blast as he sat on his mother's knee and he was the spit of his royal mum.



5/ 5 © Instagram August approves This photo, also from the coronation, also shows the likeness August has with his parents and we love that the little one was clapping along with the festivities as he sat on his dad's knee. Adorable.



Princess Eugenie and Jack prefer to mostly keep their family life private, but she has opened up about being a mother to two boys since welcoming her sons in recent years.

She told Jessie and Lennie Ware on the Table Manners podcast in November 2023 that her two sons are great sleepers. "I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping. Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning," she commented.

Meanwhile, Eugenie also admitted to Kate Thornton on her podcast, White Wine Question Time, that meal times can be challenging. "There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment. There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."