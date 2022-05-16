Gordon Ramsay's son Jack reunites with family following time away - see adorable photo Jack is in the Royal Marines since 2020

Gordon Ramsay's eldest son Jack is finally home after a long time away and proud mother Tana shared the sweetest photo of him reuniting with his younger brother Oscar – much to her fans' delight.

The heartwarming picture shows Jack hugging Oscar whilst they are both in the swimming pool.

"This photo says it all, back together and a happy happy moment x brothers x," Tana captioned the photo, whilst Gordon added in the comments section: "Brothers in arms @tanaramsay," followed by three love hearts.

Victoria Beckham, a close friend of the family, also reacted, sharing several love heart emojis, whilst DJ Fattony added: "Love this so much."

Jack and Oscar shared a sweet hug following his return home

"Love it! You are so blessed!! #amazingfamily," a follower remarked, whilst another wrote: "My heart has turned to mush!"

The Ramsays will no doubt make the most of Jack's return, as he has spent very little time with them since joining the Royal Marines back in 2020.

At the time, proud Gordon made the announcement on his Instagram, posting a picture of his son in full uniform.

Jack joined the Royal Marines back in 2020

"Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man, Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement," he wrote.

Jack took the decision after finishing his degree at Exeter University following impressive A-Level results.

Just a year before enrolling, Jack took part in the Channel 4 documentary Born Famous and admitted: "I have grown up in a bubble. I've never had to fight or do anything for myself."

Gordon proudly posed next to his son, who was dressed in full uniform

He added: "I don't know what I'm like without the life that I've got.

"I always do wonder if I'd be different if people didn't know me as Gordon Ramsay's son, and if I was just Jack."

However, he said his father hadn't given him an easy ride, saying: "Dad really wants us to do well, he just wants you to be on it, you're under scrutiny."