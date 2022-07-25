Why Declan Donnelly's son's birth is doubly bittersweet The star shared the surprise news on Sunday

Declan Donnelly surprised us all when he shared the wonderful news that his wife Ali Astall has welcomed their second child, a son named Jack Anthony Alphonsus, but the happy news is tinged with sadness for the family.

The BGT star's baby joy has been bookended by heartbreaking news as Declan's older brother Dermott passed away earlier in the month. Plus, it has now been reported that Dermott's funeral will be held on Friday 29 July, less than a week after Dec's son's arrival.

Baby Jack's second middle name is also a tribute to Dec's late father Alphonsus, making the new arrival all the more bittersweet.

Dermott was a Roman Catholic priest who conducted Dec and Ali's wedding ceremony in 2015.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star took to Twitter earlier this month to thank his fans for their "messages of sympathy" as he confirmed the tragic news of his "darling" brother's passing.

Dec welcomed a son on 23 July

The star wrote: "I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon." He added: "We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated."

Ali welcomed their son the day before the birth announcement. To share the news, Dec took to his joint Instagram account with Ant, which has over 4million followers. He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."

The star has his brother's funeral to attend this week

Celebrity fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the amazing news. "Welcome to the world Jack… Isla will be the best big sister… hugest love x," wrote long-time friend and fellow presenter Holly Willoughby while Alan Carr penned: "Congratulations!!! Sending you so much love." Fearne Cotton was one of the first stars to reply, writing: "Love you guys. So happy for you. Cannot wait to meet little Jack."

