TV double act Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are offering two lucky fans the chance for a personal meet and greet with them, all in aid of NSPCC's Childhood Day on 7 June.

A heartbreaking half a million children suffer abuse or neglect every year in the UK, and this Childhood Day is a way of bringing people together to highlight child safety with a range of fun activities.

One of these fundraisers is the NSPCC Childhood Day celebrity auction, hosted by Charity Stars, and celebrity duo Ant and Dec have an exciting lot to bid for.

© David M. Benett Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Ant and Dec said: “We are delighted to once again support the NSPCC for its annual Childhood Day, which brings everyone across the UK together to have fun and help protect children. This year we are happily donating a meet-and-greet with us at one of the live semi-final shows of Britain’s Got Talent in 2025, to play our part in helping to raise those vital funds."

Also available to bid for at the auction are a video call with The Little Mermaid actor Jonah Hauer-King (and a signed Little Mermaid Prince Eric doll), a video call with Alan Titchmarsh, and a signed This Morning script.

The Little Mermaid actor Jonah Hauer-King

This Morning's Alison Hammond commented: "NSPCC’s Childhood Day is a great time for communities across the UK to come together and fundraise to support NSPCC services, like Childline. I have donated a prize of a signed This Morning script, signed by myself, Dermot O’Leary and Kevin McCloud, to help raise vital funds this Childhood Day. Over 80% of the charity’s income comes from fundraising, so I hope that my prize will contribute towards the cause!"

Over the last year, NSPCC's Childline service has seen a five per cent increase in the number of counselling sessions it has delivered to children experiencing emotional abuse.

In 52% of sessions, where the main concern was emotional abuse, being shouted at or verbally abused was the top sub concern. Being criticised, humiliated and called names was also reported.

This Morning script

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: “Half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK. That means 7 children in a classroom experience abuse before they turn 18. This can’t go on and it doesn’t have to.

“For the past 140 years, the NSPCC has been working tirelessly to prevent abuse, change the law and support children at risk, but the charity knows that strong communities are at the heart of keeping children safe.

“That is why the charity is encouraging everyone to play their part and support Childhood Day. £4 raised could help a Childline counsellor answer a call to a child in need of help.”

If you want to help raise funds for the NSPCC's Childhood Day, you can donate, volunteer at a collection point or take on the charity’s Childhood Day Mile. All the funds raised will go towards helping the NSPCC deliver vital services, like Childline which supports children at risk.

Visit www.nspcc.org.uk