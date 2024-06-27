Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall pictured on rare date night away from kids Isla and Jack

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are making the most of the warm evenings by enjoying a night out on the town away from their parenting duties.

The Britain's Got Talent host, 48, and his wife, 45, stepped out for a date night on Wednesday evening in the heart of Mayfair for a fancy meal at Bacchanalia and they looked like the ultimate stylish husband and wife by both rocking individual floral prints.

Dec kept things simple with a navy shirt that had a floral pattern down the front and paired the looked with navy chinos and dark blue smart trainers. Ali, meanwhile, embraced summer prints with a gorgeous pink gown adorned with plenty of pink and red blooms.

© Backgrid Dec and his wife Ali stepped out for a night off from parenting duties

The mother-of-two polished off the look with a pair of matching pale pink open-toed sandals and a blush pink Chanel bag.

Dec's family life

Dec, who is adored for being one half of presenting duo Ant & Dec, and Ali, his former PA, are mum and dad to five-year-old Isla and their son, Jack, one, and although Dec is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, they prefer to keep their family life and children away from the spotlight.

The family of four reside in west London close to the Chiswick area in a home which is estimated to be worth around £7 million. The luxurious pad offers plenty of space with multiple rooms and large surroundings areas which affords Dec and Ali the privacy they strive for when it comes to their family unit.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Saturday Night Takeaway star and Ali had splashed a further £2 million on their home by snapping up a neighbouring property to expand their base and rectify the property which had become an "eyesore".

© Backgrid Dec and his wife Ali out in London

It was not reported whether Dec had kept the property as an extension of their family home or indeed decided to rent it out.

However, if they kept the extra building, the proximity would afford even more space and privacy for them.

Meanwhile, Dec has been a proud dad for five years now since welcoming his eldest Isla back in 2019, but his best pal on-screen presenting partner Ant recently became a first-time dad when he and his wife, Anne-Marie Corbett welcomed their first child together.

© Getty/Karwai Tang Ant recently became a dad for the first time

In May, Anne-Marie gave birth to their son, Wilder, and Ant shared the happy news on social media.

"Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin," the former Byker Grove star said. "Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54 am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy's a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad's a mess!"