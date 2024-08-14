11 best exam results day gifts to celebrate the class of 2024

Exam results day is here! With all the stress and hard work finally complete, it's time to celebrate. If you're looking for a way to show how proud you are or want to treat the well-deserved Class of 2024, scroll on to shop the edit of the best results day gifts around for GCSE and A-Level students, from luxurious chocolates to personalised candles and more.
When is exam results day 2024?
Results day for 2024 is Thursday 15 August for A-level students and Thursday 22nd August for GCSE students.
How we chose the best results day gifts
- Price: We've selected gifts in a range of price points, although most are affordable items that are more about the gesture and sentimental value.
- Customisation: I think the best kind of results day gift is one that can be treasured for a lifetime, and a personalised gift gives that extra special touch. Some of the gifts in this edit can be customised with names and photos to remember the special day.
- Personal experience: I have only selected the items that I truly believe a student would love to receive on results day, having been one not so long ago.