11 best exam results day gifts to celebrate the class of 2024

Exam results day is here! With all the stress and hard work finally complete, it's time to celebrate. If you're looking for a way to show how proud you are or want to treat the well-deserved Class of 2024, scroll on to shop the edit of the best results day gifts around for GCSE and A-Level students, from luxurious chocolates to personalised candles and more.

When is exam results day 2024?

Results day for 2024 is Thursday 15 August for A-level students and Thursday 22nd August for GCSE students.

How we chose the best results day gifts

Price: We've selected gifts in a range of price points, although most are affordable items that are more about the gesture and sentimental value.

We've selected gifts in a range of price points, although most are affordable items that are more about the gesture and sentimental value. Customisation: I think the best kind of results day gift is one that can be treasured for a lifetime, and a personalised gift gives that extra special touch. Some of the gifts in this edit can be customised with names and photos to remember the special day.

I think the best kind of results day gift is one that can be treasured for a lifetime, and a personalised gift gives that extra special touch. Some of the gifts in this edit can be customised with names and photos to remember the special day. Personal experience: I have only selected the items that I truly believe a student would love to receive on results day, having been one not so long ago.

Best exam results day gifts 2024

Not On The High Street We're So Proud Of You Chocolates £19.99 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET Not On The High Street is filled with personalised gifts for every special occasion. The Belgian chocolates spell out 'We Are Proud of You' and you can add a gift message and a photo to the gift box for that extra sentimental touch.



Hotel Chocolat Dipping Adventure £44.95 AT HOTEL CHOCOLAT Hotel Chocolat is the home of luxurious chocolates, and what better way to celebrate than with the ultimate sweet treat? The gift set comes with chocolate for melting and plenty of dipping goodies to enjoy.

Biscuiteers 'You Did It' Biscuits © Biscuiteers £39.95 AT BISCUITEERS Biscuiteers has released a 'Passed with Flying Colours' gift set especially for exam season. The exam-themed keepsake box is filled with nine chocolate biscuits that have been hand-decorated with party popper, balloon and star designs to celebrate the big day.



£6.99 AT AMAZON the perfect gift for students who love to read, Amazon's stainless steel bookmark is engraved with 'On to the next chapter', and complete with a 2024 charm.

Etsy 'You Did It' Candle © Etsy £13.90 AT ETSY Etsy's 'You Did It' scented candle is the perfect celebratory gift. It can be customed with your chosen colour and scent with options including vanilla, lavender and more, and the candle is perfectly packaged in a gift box with a set of matches.

Bloom & Wild The Anna Letterbox Flowers £26 AT BLOOM & WILD

£27.99 AT GETTING PERSONAL Pop open the bubbly on the special day with Getting Personal's prosecco gift set. It comes with a bottle of Baglietti Prosecco Rose and a box of Belgid’Or Classic Cocoa Dusted Truffles, beautifully wrapped in a pink and gold gift box.

M&S Confetti Brownies £20 AT M&S You can't go wrong by gifting a delicious box of brownies, and Marks & Spencer's letterbox set can be delivered directly to the recipient's door. The set of sweet treats comes with three chocolate brownies with colourful confetti decorations and three marbled chocolate brownies with white chocolate sprinkles, perfectly packaged in a cardboard gift box.



Pandora Wine Bottle Charm £45 AT PANDORA Pandora's champagne bottle charm is covered in sparkling embellishments and is finished with a Cubic Zirconia heart. Buy it alongside a bracelet or add it to an exisiting charm bracelet for a gift that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Amazon 'You Smashed It' Bracelet £3.95 AT AMAZON