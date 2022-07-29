Alex Jones shares exciting holiday preparations with sweet daughter baby Annie The star is off on holiday!

The One Show's Alex Jones revealed she is jetting off on a fabulous family summer holiday in a brand new update on Thursday.

The mother-of-three posted a sweet snap alongside her baby daughter Annie as the pair packed a large suitcase, which appeared to be full of clothes for Alex and husband Charlie Thomson's two sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three.

Captioning the snap, the BBC host penned: "One podgy handed little helper." In the photo, Annie leant on her mother, revealing her sweet little arm which rested happily on Alex's legs.

The star also showed off her vibrant holiday nails ahead of the exciting break, and on a boomerang flashing her new pink set to the camera, she wrote: "Nothing says upcoming holiday like neon nails."

Baby Annie is so sweet

The family-of-five's special trip away comes just as Alex opened up to fans on Instagram to confess "things have been tricky" for her family, ahead of her final appearance on BBC's The One Show before the programme's summer hiatus.

The star is holiday ready with her fabulous new nails

She shared a photo of a painting of a lemon and wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we we're all ok."

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I’ll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex shared the update with her 339,000 followers on Instagram

Alex was soon inundated with well wishes from friends. Charlotte Hawkins wrote: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love."

Fans also reached out to Alex, with one replying: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."

