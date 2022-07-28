Alex Jones bids farewell to The One Show after admitting 'things have been tricky' The TV presenter has been going through a difficult time

Alex Jones had a major announcement to share with her fans on Wednesday.

The One Show star took to Instagram with some big news – posting a snapshot showing her posing on the programme's famous green couch alongside co-host, Jermaine Jenas.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares intimate look inside romantic Paris trip

She captioned the Story: "And that's a wrap until the end of August."

Alex and Jermaine had earlier confirmed that The One Show is coming off air to make way for the Commonwealth Games, which start on Thursday.

Alex and Jermaine are taking a month-long summer break

As they closed the programme, Alex confirmed that the pair were taking a "summer break" until August, adding: "Stay safe and have a lovely summer."

It comes after Alex, 45, openly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" for her and family recently.

Alex recently revealed "things have been a bit tricky"

The mum-of-three returned to social media after a short break to reach out to her followers and acknowledge her recent absence.

She shared a photo of a painting of a lemon and wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

The star pictured with her husband Charlie Thomson

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I’ll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Alex was soon inundated with well wishes from friends and fans, with Charlotte Hawkins writing: "Hope all OK, sending love." Izzy Judd added: "Sending love."

The couple have been married since 2015

Another fan said: "Never apologise Alex, for being a working mum/wife/having a life outside of the public eye. I came off of all social media, except IG, because too many people had expectations about when I did and didn't post! Problem solved."

Alex has been married to husband Charlie Thomson since 2015 and together they share three children: Teddy, five, Kit, two, and baby Annie, who will turn one next month.

