Jamie Lynn Spears is a proud mom as daughter Maddie graduates to high school The Sweet Magnolias star is a doting mother-of-two

Jamie Lynn Spears has been keeping a low profile on all things concerning her sister Britney Spears of late - but that hasn't stopped her from celebrating some family news of her own this week.

The Sweet Magnolias star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her firstborn, Maddie, was starting high school.

Jamie Lynn shared a series of photos of Maddie at school, including a sweet throwback of her at the start of her school years.

VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about relationship with Britney Spears

In the caption, the doting mom wrote: "Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school. *swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don't take a second of it for granted."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww, yay sweet Maddie," while another wrote: "High school, so crazy! I hope she has a great year." A third added: "This happened way too fast!"

Jamie Lynn shares Maddie with Casey Aldridge. She is also mom to daughter Ivey, who she welcomed in 2018, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn Spears celebrated her daughter graduating to high school

The celebration follows as Jamie Lynn's family have made headlines after her older sister's ex Kevin Ferdiline spoke out about the singer in a series of new interviews.

The notoriously private dancer - whom Britney shares her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with - discussed everything from their children's relationship with their mother to his own family life.

Speaking to ITV News, the star said of Sean and Jayden: "They have decided they are not seeing her right now".

The actress with older sister Britney Spears

He continued: "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding." Britney - who married Sam Asghari in June - has spoken out on Instagram.

She said: "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."

