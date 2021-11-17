Britney Spears says she's 'thinking about having another baby' in sweet post as her fiancé reacts The star is engaged to Sam Asghari

Baby one more time! Britney Spears sent her social media followers into a tailspin on Wednesday with a telling Instagram post in which she said she's considering having another child.

Just days after winning freedom after her 13-year-conservatorship came to an end, the singer shared delightful baby news with fans.

Alongside an adorable snapshot of a little girl on her tip-toes, Britney wrote: "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."

Her fiancé, Sam Asghari was quick to comment and added: "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me."

Fans adored her message and their interaction and commented: "OMG YES. IF YOU WANT A BABY DO IT. DO WHAT YOU WANT. ENJOY YOUR FREEDOM AND KIDS," and another added: "You’re an amazing mum and your boys would be amazing big bros."

While she didn't elaborate on her message, baby news for Britney would be huge.

Britney shared the message with fans

The mother-of-two has just embarked on a new chapter of her life and has previously spoken about how she was put on birth control against her will.

After news of the end of the conservatorship broke, Britney thanked her fans for their "love".

Fans were rallying in front of the Los Angeles courthouse where the decision was made, and it turned into a street party with confetti cannons and music.

Britney is engaged to Sam

Britney shared a video from the event, which she did not attend, and commented: "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!

"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever, praise the Lord, can I get an Amen?"

She also added the hashtag #FreedBritney.

