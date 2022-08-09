Peter Andre pens moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John after actress dies aged 73 The singer was devastated

Peter Andre paid tribute to Grease star Olivia Newton-John after news of her death at the age of 73 was announced on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker shared a throwback snap of the duo at a Spina Bifida charity concert. A youthful-looking Peter could be seen embracing Olivia as the pair beamed at the camera.

He captioned his sweet post: "My sister Debbie just sent me this photo. The night of the Spina Bifida charity concert in Australia where I had the privilege to perform alongside Dame Olivia Newton-John.

"This photo reminds me what a warm, kind and giving person she was. She smiled constantly and spent time speaking to everyone backstage. I will never forget it."

Peter shared a sweet throwback snap

The singer's fans flocked to the comment section to share their condolences, with one writing: "So very sad. Brilliant actress and singer", whilst a second remarked: "What a wonderful photo! Such sad news of Olivia's passing. She's left lasting memories of her songs with that distinctive melodic voice of hers - she'll be missed".

Former BBC Radio 2 presenter Vanessa Feltz commented: "OMG such a wonderful woman and such a sad sad loss" and a fourth fan gushed: "Think she touched all of our hearts, part of my childhood".

Grease co-star John Travolta mourned the loss of his great friend

Dame Olivia Newton-John sadly passed away following an ongoing battle with breast cancer. She was originally diagnosed with the life-changing cancer in 1992 before she suffered recurrences of the disease in both 2013 and 2017.

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news with a photograph of the star accompanied by an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

The actress lost her battle with cancer

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

