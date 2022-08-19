Michael Buble and wife welcome fourth baby: 'This infinite blessing' Luisana and Michael are parents to four children

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed a daughter, sharing the wonderful news with fans in a heartwarming Instagram picture.

Michael Buble's wife Luisana thanks fans after being forced to defend her marriage

The happy parents took to social media to reveal that daughter Cielo Yoli Rose buble was born, weighing 3.8kg / 8.3lbs. Michael and Argentine actress Luisana are already parents to three-year-old daughter Vida, and sons Elias, six, and Noah, eight.

Michael Buble's daughter Vida steals the show as she sings with her dad in Instagram video

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!!" the pair captioned their matching posts.

"Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad," they added.

Michael Bublé opens up about cancer-free son Noah - 'I've been to hell'

How Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato told their families they were expecting

The couple, who met in Luisana's home city of Buenos Aires in 2008 and married in 2011. They announced earlier in the year that they were expecting their fourth child after the release of Michael's video for I'll Never Not Love You, in which Luisana appeared pregnant.

Luisana later took to her Instagram account to share an official announcement, posting a lovely photo of her and Michael on the ski slopes. Her husband of more than a decade can be seen holding her stomach as the two laugh at the camera.

"In the last two years, I've said to her many times, 'I would love to have one more – would you like to have one more?'" Michael told HELLO! Canada of their trying to get pregnant again.

"And she's said to me, 'Ah, no, I'm good, I think it's a good family,' and I kept saying, 'Maybe one more?' 'No, no.' And then one day – when was it, babe? Nine, 10 months ago? All of a sudden, she said, 'You know what? Maybe one more.' And I [gasped]. I was so excited!"

"It was a big surprise," Luisana shared, admitting that they fell pregnant on their first try.