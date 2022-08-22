Savannah Guthrie delights fans with poolside photos during adventurous outing with her children What a day!

Savannah Guthrie is having a blast with her two children, and she is making her co-host Jenna Bush Hager quite jealous!

The star took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her latest weekend outing, which featured an exciting yet tiring adventure with Vale and Charley.

So fun did her weekend appear to be, that it even prompted Jenna to call her out for not inviting her, expressing her "fomo" in the comments.

Savannah might be ultra busy on weekdays, but when it comes to her time off and quality time with her children, she is clearly a super mom.

The host had her two tweens smiling ear to ear as they spent the day at a waterpark, enjoying all of the rides, slides, and of course, the lazy river.

She shared photos on both her Instagram Stories and her feed, starting off with an adorable one of the three of them ready to take on all of what the waterpark had to offer.

Vale and Charley went from excitement to exhaustion quickly!

It captured Savannah donning a leopard print swimsuit top, gripping on to Vale and Charley, who seemed eager to escape their mom's grasp and run off to play. She captioned the photo on her Stories with: "We are at the waterpark!! We are going to ride everything! Twice! Yay! Woooo!" as if describing the feeling of the photo.

Her following snapshots however, tell an entirely different story, as she showed the progress of how her kids went from "water park joy" to "water park exhaustion."

The outing came just after Vale's eighth birthday

The subsequent two pictures see her eight-year-old and five-year-old totally passed out on beach chairs, appearing to be ready to end their ride-filled day.

Upon sharing the waterpark recap, Jenna was quick to question where was her invite, cheekily commenting: "Where is this magical place? I thought we only water-parked together. LOL."

