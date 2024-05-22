Aw! A new photo of Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's baby girl Minnie might just be the cutest thing we've seen all day.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin shared the picture with his Instagram fans, and you have to have a look! One-year-old Minnie can be seen pointing at the TV and who is on the screen… her mum!

"Mummy on telly," wrote Kevin beside the adorable snap.

In the photo, we see little Minnie wearing a vest standing up in the family's lounge as she watches her mum Stacey chat on telly. We wonder what the Stacey Sleeps Over host's daughter thought about seeing her mummy on screen.

Kevin's fans loved the fun photo, with one posting: "Oh gosh that’s so cute!! Look at little Minnie."

Another said: "Aww Minnie’s so cute. But got to ask… Why is your TV on the floor?" This really made us giggle. Perhaps Minnie likes the TV at her own height?

Stacey had previously shared a video of Minnie with her own social media followers, showing her cute daughter demonstrating her walking skills.

The BBC documentary maker uploaded the sweetest clip of herself tending to her tiny toddler as she confidently strode across a pristine lawn.

WATCH: Minnie showd off her walking skills

Back in April, the doting dad shared another heartwarming snap with his Instagram fans this time of Stacey and Minnie sharing the cutest cuddle.

"My girls @sjdooley & Minnie," he captioned the picture, which featured his baby girl in an all-pink outfit.

Stacey and Kevin, who found love on Strictly, welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 10 January 2023.

Shortly afterwards, Kevin posted a simple photo of an envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents'. The caption read: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."