Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys is her mom's clone in unearthed throwback photo The Wednesday star has strong genes

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been making headlines with her appearance of late while she's been promoting her new show, Wednesday.

And this week, the Hollywood star reminded her social media followers of just how strong her resemblance is to her daughter Carys, 19, as she shared a throwback photo of herself.

In the picture, Catherine looked stunning with her long brunette hair styled in loose waves, as she posed sitting down on the floor, dressed in a waistcoat, shirt and jeans.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son is left in tears over his famous mom's surprise

"Found this photo the other day. My 80’s jeans look my 18th birthday gift on my wrist," she wrote in the caption.

Catherine shares children Carys, 19, and 22-year-old Dylan, with husband Michael Douglas.

The family are incredibly close and while Catherine and Michael are now empty nesters, their children often come home to visit.

Both Carys and Dylan are showing signs of following their parents in the spotlight, having expressed interest in acting and performing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' throwback photo has a strong resemblance to her daughter Carys

However, they are also relatively private, knowing the pros and cons that come with growing up in the spotlight.

Carys recently reflected on this as she broke her social media silence with a series of photos from the summer.

She explained that she hadn't posted for a while after feeling the need to only share "perfect" images.

She wrote: "A photo dump of what I deemed to be the more 'aesthetic' photos of my summer so far." She then admitted: "I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation."

The Hollywood star shares her two children with Michael Douglas

The aspiring actress detailed how her approach to social media has evolved, explaining: "There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly!"

Though she hadn't posted anything on her social media since April, fans were quick to commend her for opening up, including her own mom, who wrote: "The best!! Enjoy every moment," as other fans commented: "So gorgeous!!" and her half brother, Cameron Douglas, said: "Well said baby!"

