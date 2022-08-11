Charley Webb rocks tiny pair of shorts as she marks special celebration The former Emmerdale star looked amazing!

Charley Webb has always been able to turn a look and the former Emmerdale star stunned when she donned a pair of short shorts.

MORE: Charley Webb's fans left astounded over son Buster's unexpected talent

The actress shared a small clip of her getting into a lift following a colleague's work party and she looked incredible in the daring item that highlighted her toned legs, which were further enhanced by the pair of small boots that she was wearing. In the video, she carried a mermaid balloon with her, explaining: "It's someone's birthday from work. Couldn't wish for more than a mermaid balloon on your birthday. Surely?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb stuns in mini denim shorts and lace bodysuit

The star was clearly thrilled with her amazing ensemble, as she later took to her Stories to enthuse: "What a look."

MORE: Charley Webb sparks comments as she shares parenting struggle

SEE: Charley Webb surprises with son Bowie's shock Jubilee transformation

She then shared some photos of their night out, but joked: "We're not partying, we're all up at 5."

Although the star was enjoying some relaxing times, it's not always easy as a mum-of-three, and back in June she faced a health issue that further complicated matters.

The actress looked sensational!

At the time, Charley shared an image of herself lying back, with one arm over her face.

MORE: Charley Webb addresses pregnancy rumours following sweet family video

MORE: Charley Webb asks fans for 'luck' ahead of son’s major transformation

She captioned the snap: "Migraine hell today. Does anyone else suffer with vision migraines? It's where you get some sort of bright light/flashing [lightning] type of thing in your eye followed by the migraine. They make me vomit as well. They are truly disgusting."

The star wasn't alone in her agony though, as her followers rushed to share their experiences.

Charley is a doting mum to three sons

Charley later shared a glimpse of the many messages she received from fans offering support and suggestions, including sleep, cold compresses, over the counter painkillers, and seeing her doctor to make sure that there isn't any underlying reason for the attacks.

READ: Charley Webb divides fans with 'vile' sleep hack

MORE: Charley Webb shares her wellness routine after 'scary ordeal'

According to the NHS UK website, if you have five or more migraines a month, you might benefit from prescription medication.

It also advises that if you experience a severe headache along with paralysis or weakness in the arms or face, slurred or garbled speech, a fever, stiff neck, mental confusion, seizures, double vision or a rash, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.