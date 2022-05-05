Charley Webb addresses pregnancy rumours following sweet family video All wasn't what it seemed for the former Emmerdale star

Charley Webb is a doting mum-of-three alongside her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, and on Thursday the family celebrated Matthew's 42nd birthday.

To mark the event, the family-of-five all gathered in their garden, where they shot a confetti cannon into the air, showering their surroundings with red and yellow pieces of paper. Matthew and Bowie got the honour to shoot the cannon, while Charley held onto baby son Ace, and Buster stood in between his parents. However, some fans ended up misinterpreting what the sweet video actually meant.

WATCH: Charley Webb's sons give Matthew Wolfenden a surprise makeover

Despite the former Emmerdale star writing: "Happy birthday @matthewwolfenden55," due to the white font and small size it appears many fans missed this, and thought that the family were actually filming a gender reveal.

After getting swamped with messages of congratulations from her followers, Charley took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

"2 things," she wrote. "1. That is not a gender reveal, I've had about 58,013 messages. Sorry about that."

And then in a tongue-in-cheek manner, she added: "2. When does the heat wave start?"

Fans mistook the birthday celebrations as a gender reveal

Although the actress isn't pregnant at the moment, she has been open about potentially having a fourth child with her husband.

In a fan Q+A, when someone asked: "Are you going to have anymore bubbas?" the actress responded: "People say you know when you're done having babies.

"I don't feel that way. I'm actually really broody at the moment but it's just not quite the right time."

She also answered many more questions about her brood, and when she was asked which of her sons was the "easiest" she jokingly replied: "None of them are easy."

The star and Matthew share three sons

She then revealed that she felt the kids took after their father more than her, but that she had passed down her comedic talents to all three.

The 33-year-old has previously opened up about the possibility of having more children, as she was asked about it in a separate Instagram Q+A last year.

She was a lot less definite that time around, as she only teasingly wrote: "I do love the chaos of lots of crazy kids, so maybe," when she spoke about it.

