Amanda Holden twins with her pet dog – and it's impossibly cute

How adorable is Amanda Holden's latest festive snap? The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweetest photo of herself twinning with her adorable pet dog Rudie.

The pair were rocking matching Christmas jumpers featuring a zig-zag print and a cute reindeer design. Amanda was pictured in her gorgeous Surrey home, perching on a black velvet pouffe with Rudie sitting on her lap. The Jack Russell/Yorkshire Terrier cross looked pretty pleased with himself as he showed off his matching dog sweater from JD Williams – which is a total bargain at just £15!

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in a glittery dress in Paris

Amanda captioned the post: "#Rudie getting in the festive spirit with me! #twinning". The star's fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Rudie is so adorable".

Another commented: "Both looking super cute" while a third posted: "Omg how sweet, you both look fabulous".

Amanda Holden twinned with her dog Rudie

Unfortunately, Amanda's reindeer fairisle jumper from JD Williams appears to be completely out of stock. Rudie's sweet little number is still available, however, and comes in sizes small, medium and large.

Amanda previously said her rescue dogs had been a lifesaver during the coronavirus lockdowns, particularly for her young daughters Hollie and Lexi.

Novelty Reindeer Fairisle Dog Jumper, £15, JD Williams

She said: "I'm not sure what our family would have done without our rescue pets while we've been in lockdown.

"They cheer us up every day, they give us a routine to focus on when we’re feeling overwhelmed. They make the kids laugh when they’re finding it hard and missing their friends."

The BGT star loves her dogs Rudie and Buddy

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes are proud pet parents to dogs Rudie and Buddy, a cat and two rabbits called Princess and Beatrice.

