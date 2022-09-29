New royal baby expected April 2022 – details

There's happy baby news from the royal family of Luxembourg as the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess, Guillaume and Stéphanie, are expecting another child.

The news was announced on Twitter, and the tweet reads: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their second child. The birth is scheduled for April."

The statement was accompanied by a smiling photo with Stéphanie in an all-white outfit and Guillaume looking dashing in a suit.

In an Instagram post, their happiness was mentioned: "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness."

The Duke and Duchess already have one child together, a son called Prince Charles, who they welcomed during the pandemic.

Charles, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, was born on 10 May 2020 at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

In 2021, the little one was christened surrounded by members of close family.

The ceremony took place at the L’Abbaye de St Maurice in Luxembourg, and Charles could be seen wearing a traditional white christening gown in photos released by the royals that day.

In a statement released on the Luxembourg royal family's website that month, the couple said: "We were very touched by the countless messages, gifts and the generosity of the gifts we received on the birth of our son Charles. We thank you very much.

The royal couple already have one son called Prince Charles

"Thanks to the generosity of your donations, we will be able to support two projects that are dear to our hearts: the creation of an inclusive playground in Esch-sur-Alzette, and a project to combat child famine in South Sudan, project managed by Caritas Luxembourg."

We're sure they are delighted that soon they will have another adorable addition to add to their beautiful family.

Princess Stéphanie returned to royal duties just two months after giving birth to her son, but we wonder whether the royal will take a longer period of time off for baby number two. We shall see!

