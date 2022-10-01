John David and Abbie Duggar welcome baby boy: 'Soaking up newborn snuggles'

Jill Duggar was among those to send their love as John David Duggar and wife Abbie revealed the birth of their son Charlie.

The two took to Instagram on 1 October to reveal he was born in September and thank "God for this precious gift".

"We are now a family of 4!"' the pair wrote alongside a picture of them holding their daughter Grace and newborn Son Charlie.

"We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift," they added.

In the picture Grace wore a sweet white summer dress matching her mom, while John David wore a white tee with blue jeans. The family sat on a white bedspread in a brightly-lit bedroom.

"Congrats guys! He is such a little cutie," wrote Jill as family friends also commented, including Lawson Bates.

They shared the news with fans

Abbie and John wed in November 2018 after announcing their engagement that July. They welcomed their daughter Grace in January 2020 and shared the news of their second child earlier in 2022.

"To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever! #mothersday," a post on their joint Instagram account read.

The news came after the pair thanked "God's protection" as they broke their silence over an emergency landing he was forced to perform in 2021.

Jill at Abbie's baby shower

The former reality star and his wife Abbie were on board the plane at the time.

"An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for," the 32-year-old, the twin brother of Jana, shared. "We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October."

John David is a licensed pilot. Their daughter Grace was not on board.

