Julia Roberts reveals dating advice she's passing onto daughter Hazel

Julia Roberts may be a famous Hollywood star, but first and foremost she's a doting mom.

The Pretty Woman star is navigating parenting teenagers now that her children are getting older, and gave a rare glimpse into her family life in a recent interview with CBS Mornings.

Chatting to host Jane Pauley about her relationship with husband Danny Moder, Julia revealed the sweet way they have always stayed in touch when apart from each other - and how the romantic gesture is something she will be showing her daughter Hazel one day as a bar to aim for when picking her own partner.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's love story

The star made the revelation after telling Jane that she had written a lot of letters to her family while filming Ticket to Paradise in Australia, meaning that she was away from her family for 62 days.

"I wrote a lot of letters," she explained. "You could probably have sent emails pretty quickly?" said Jane, to which the actress replied: "Yeah, but that's kinda boring, and they don't get the cool stamps."

She continued: "And it's something Danny and I have always done. The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you're looking for.'"

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are doting parents to three children

Julia and Danny are parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and younger son Henry. They are notoriously private, and her family unit is something that Julia is most proud of, above any acting accomplishment.

"The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them," she said.

Julia is notoriously private about her family life

The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so. Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'" They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

