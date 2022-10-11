Julia Roberts admits feeling 'gripped with fear' over parenting her children The star has two sons and a daughter with husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts adores being a parent to her children twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15, but being a mom isn't always easy.

The Ticket to Paradise actress opened up to Hoda Kotb during an interview on Today and revealed she often panics over her parenting skills.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she admitted. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

WATCH: Julia Roberts beams over her 'dream come true' in new interview

She added: "The truth is... no matter how old we are (our children) have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience."

Her family are incredibly important to Julia, and while she loves her career, it's not everything to her.

The Oscar-winning actress confessed: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

Julia's youngest child is now 15

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Her family are preparing for a big change, as Hazel and Phinnaeus will be turning 18 in November and likely to go to college next year.

Julia's twins will turn 18 in November

Julia recently admitted that the upcoming change makes her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns.

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them," she said.

