Watch the moment King Charles bumps his head as a youngster during family holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

King Charles III was captured on camera aged seven, and even a bump on the head didn't stop the young royal smiling.

LOOK: King Charles makes surprise appearance at NTAs

The then Prince Charles was being pushed on a swing by his father, Prince Philip, and in an effort to stop the motion of the swing, Philip caused the youngster to bump his head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment King Charles bumps his head during playtime

The slight mishap didn't stop Charles smiling though and he turned around to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father with a grin on his face.

Despite not looking too fazed, he did rub the back of his head as he hopped off the swing after the fun was over.

SEE: King Charles puts new royal family photos on display – including one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

MORE: Watch King Charles' awkward encounter with Liz Truss at royal home

This rare candid footage was taken during a family trip to Balmoral in September 1955 and gives an insight into the wholesome home life of the royal family when they are away from the world's press.

Royals are a fan of traditional looking swings

Charles' younger sister Princess Anne was also present on the holiday, and she was seen standing next to the swing, looking on as her brother was pushed higher and higher.

The swing itself looked to be constructed with two tree trunks, and traditional wooden swings are still a commonplace feature in many royal homes.

Prince George has been spotted on a beautiful wooden swing too

We've seen that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has a personalised swing from her childhood in the garden of Royal Lodge.

Fans have also seen Prince George standing on a similar swing at his family home, personalised with his mother and father's names. The swing that he proudly stood on was engraved with 'William and Catherine' and was in fact a wedding gift to the royal couple in 2011. It was created by The Oak & Rope Company, a family business based in Kent.

Want to shop the look? Upgrade your garden with a sweet swing.

The Oak & Rope Company small personalised swing, £245, Not on the High Street

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.