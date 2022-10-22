Sophia Grace, who went viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, pregnant with first baby

Sophia Grace Brownlee, who went viral at the age of nine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has announced she is expecting her first child.

The 19-year-old British influencer took to YouTube to share that she was five months pregnant - and admitted she knew her fans would be "shocked" by the news.

WATCH: Sophia Grace reveals she is pregnant with first child

"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia shared. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything is completely fine and that everything's safe.

"I am sure a lot of you will be shocked as this unexpected. I was also shocked when I found out and I got used to it and I am super super happy now."

Sophia also confirmed she knew the sex of her baby and would reveal it during another video, but that although she had been feeling "very sick" she was now more comfortable and had recently heard the baby's heartbeat.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another life inside of you," she said.

Sophia revealed the news to fans on social media

Fans were over the moon for Sophia, with many sharing their own stories of pregnancy. "Congratulations girl! I’m almost 31 weeks and I can’t believe how grown up you are now. So excited to see you on this new journey!!" wrote one fan.

"I cannot believe that you are actually going to be a mom! I grew up watching you and your amazing videos and now you are starting a new chapter of your life by welcoming a child into it!" added another.2

Sophia later replied in the comments: "Thankyou so much for all your kind comments and support it means a lot to me."

Sophia revealed her blossoming bump

Sophia Grace and her cousin Rosie became internet sensations back in 2011 after their adorable rendition of Super Bass by Nicki Minaj caught the attention of US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, who gave the two little girls a segment on her show.

The pair returned to the show over 30 times in the following decade and in May they made an appearance for the show's finale.