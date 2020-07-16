Ellen DeGeneres posted a rare wedding photo on Instagram on Thursday as she shared some sad news with her fans – her beloved pet dog Wolf has passed away. The Ellen Show host posted a sweet snap of herself and wife Portia de Rossi with two of their pet dogs, showing her puckering up for a kiss with one who was sat on her bride's lap.

"Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him," Ellen captioned the photo.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo from her wedding with Portia de Rossi

The 62-year-old received sympathetic messages from her 91.5 million Instagram followers after sharing the news, including Friends actress Courteney Cox, who wrote: "So hard."

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California. The pair both wore bespoke Zac Posen outfits; an ivory blouse, waistcoat and trousers for Ellen, and a tulle ball gown with blush pink skirt for Portia.

The talk show host shared a look back at their big day in honour of their tenth anniversary in 2018, writing: "This was such a special day for us."

Ellen and Portia married in August 2008

Only 19 guests attended the couple's intimate wedding ceremony, which took place on their living room floor, before tucking into a vegan dinner and vegan red velvet wedding cake. The couple have since revealed they had their first dance to Stevie Wonder's Ribbon in the Sky.

The couple had originally planned for their wedding to be a larger, star-studded affair, but Portia previously said they changed their plans as it "just got to be too big and stressful".

