7 tips to reduce the cost of having a baby

Living on cloud nine right now with your tiny bundle of joy? Don't let the cost-of-living crisis plague this special time and figure out ways to save money while raising your family. With top tips from favourite parenting brands, here's how to reduce the cost of having a baby…

1. Sharing is caring

If you have friends who are fellow mums, make sure you work together. Offer up babysitting duties when you can, and they will be able to reciprocate for you. Advice is also an underestimated saviour as you could save hundreds on wasted products with sterling advice from your fellow mamas.

2. Swap disposable items for reusable items

Disposable items may be handy in times of need, but buying reusable items will save you so much in the long run. In fact: "The possible cost-saving of choosing reusable nappies is around £470" according to Bambino Mio. Their reusable nappy sets make the perfect baby shower gifts.

Bambino Milo reusable nappy, £7.68, Amazon

3. Second-hand heroes

Babies grow out of clothes so quickly, so buying second hand is the perfect way to stop costs escalating.

As well as buying second-hand clothes, you could consider selling any hardly worn clothes on mummy groups or online sites like Vinted.

4. Breastfeed if you can, and for as long as possible

Breastfeeding experts and maternal health brand, Lansinoh, point out that "for breastfeeding mums, a good way to keep costs down is to continue with breastfeeding for as long as possible". Plus, Research shows that breastfeeding mums who use HPA Lanolin nipple cream are less likely to stop breastfeeding completely, and more likely to breastfeed for longer.

5. Avoid toy overload

While it might be tempting to buy loads and loads of toys for your little one, they actually don't need that many – as too many can even be overstimulating. Leave more expensive toys for their birthday or Christmas lists and keep the toys to a minimum.

6. Freeze your baby food

How often have you popped a food pouch in the fridge with all good intentions of reusing but not got around to it? Freeze your baby food to make it last longer, saving more funds in the long run. Organix recommend decanting food into ice cube trays or small containers for easy meals throughout the week.

7. Buy savvy products

There are many beds, car seats and buggies which grow as your child does and these handy inventions will mean you save hundreds as your little cherub grows up. For example, this handy highchair is perfect for weaning at six months and turns into a stool for when your child is old enough to sit without straps at the dining table.

High chair, £100, Argos

