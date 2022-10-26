Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar poses adorably for sister Holly in rare photo The dad-of-five dotes on his children

Gordon Ramsay is a proud father of five children, and his eldest offspring clearly dote on their younger brother Oscar, three.

Big sister Holly, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her brother, and he was clearly following in her footsteps!

In the sweet snap, the youngster looked so much like his dad as he rocked white and black trousers and a green sweatshirt with trainers.

He glanced to one side with a wry expression similar to his dad's, and most adorable of all, wore Holly's stylish red handbag over his shoulder.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay celebrates son Oscar's sweet milestone

The model and podcast captioned the cute image: "Always wanting to carry my bags".

As well as Holly and Little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 24-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 20, who is also a keen cook and TV presenter.

Holly shared the sweet picture to Instagram

Doting dad Gordon shared another sweet image of his youngest son over the summer, when he took to Instagram to post a snapshot that showed the little boy enjoying an ice lolly.

Oscar tucked into the cold treat outside, while wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt. In a second image, he was seated with Holly.

Gordon captioned the picture: "Time to cool down @oscarjramsay @hollyramsayy," adding three red heart emojis, and his fans were understandably quick to share their love for the photo, too.

Oscar is Gordon's youngest son

Several simply posted rows of heart and heart eyes emojis in response while others commented on the noticeable resemblance between the Hell's Kitchen star and his son.

One wrote: "Absolute image of his handsome dad xx," while another added: "Oscar looks like Gordon."

Others were focused on how quickly the youngster is growing up, chiming in: "Can't believe how big he's become," and: "He has grown up!!!!"

