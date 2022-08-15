Gordon and Tana Ramsay amazed by son Oscar's sweet achievement - watch The Ramsay clan are besotted with their youngest membe

Oscar Ramsay has to be one of the cutest celebrity children – and the three-year-old toddler celebrated a sweet family milestone this week.

The little boy was taken fishing for the first time by parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and it looks like he's a pro already! Oscar boasts his very own Instagram account, run by big sisters Tilly and Holly Ramsay, and the girls shared the cutest video of their baby brother catching his very first fish... and then letting it back out to sea.

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay catches his first fish - and dad Gordon is so proud!

Wearing a lifejacket for safety, little Oscar is seen enjoying a boat trip in Cornwall with his parents, reeling in the fishing line with the help of his dad Gordon.

The Hell's Kitchen chef is heard laughing in disbelief as he enthuses: "There's a fish on there! Quick!" while proud mum Tana squeals: "Oscar, you caught a fish!"

It seems little Oscar has the future of the planet at heart since he chose to let the mackerel back out to sea. What a heart of gold!

Oscar enjoyed his first fishing trip with parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay

The video and cute photo were uploaded along with the caption: "I caught my first fish!! Thanks @gordongram & @tanaramsay for taking me fishing. loved watching the fishy swim back home to its family."

The Ramsays' fans were quick to react to the cute clip, with one penning: "Such great memories being made." Another enthused: "Good work little man catching your fish."

Little Oscar is dad Gordon's mini me

A third praised the youngster's kindness towards animals, saying: "Omg!! I absolutely love this! His little face Well done Oscar. And for being so kind to your fishy."

It's been an action-packed summer for Oscar, who has also enjoyed plenty of swimming sessions in his family's modern Cotswolds home.

Oscar has become a real water baby

Gordon memorably installed a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the £6million property. The installation cost over £100,000 and has contributed to the house's value increase.

Oscar certainly appears to be getting his money's worth this year!

