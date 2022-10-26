Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly join forces for popular TV show - and we can't wait The pair will be appearing on our screens together for an important cause

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly Ramsay are set to appear together on a popular TV show for an important cause.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares exciting news with fans - but did you spot his sweet faux pas?

The chef, 55, and presenter, 20, have joined the line-up for Celebrity Gogglebox for a special episode marking the tenth anniversary of Stand Up For Cancer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Tilly Ramsay makes surprise appearance alongside famous dad Gordon Ramsay during Masterchef Junior

On Friday, the cookery star and former Strictly Come Dancing star will give their reactions to some of the week’s most notable TV moments. In an image released ahead of their appearance, the family members can be seen sat on a pink sofa wearing matching navy blue onesies.

In a joint statement, they said: “'We're always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox. Every penny raised goes towards finding cures for cancer so I hope we can help raise bucketloads of money.”

MORE: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look so loved-up for special occasion

MORE: Tilly Ramsay stuns in the boldest jumper - and just wow

Tilly is Gordon’s second-youngest child with wife Tana - and the couple also share Megan, 24, Holly, 22, Jack, 22, and Oscar, three. The social media influencer rose to fame after taking part in Strictly in 2021 with dance pro Nikita Kuzmin.

Other stars to appear on the special installment of the Channel 4 show Gogglebox include Charlotte Church and Luke Evans. Last year, £31 million was raised for the vital charity.

The father and daughter will appear in the special charity edition of Gogglebox

Earlier this month, Gordon accidentally revealed to fans that a picture of him with Tilly was his phone screensaver indicating how close the pair are. He made the sweet faux pas when sharing news about the opening a branch of his restaurant Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Edinburgh.

In the video, the Kitchen Nightmares star explained that 250 people could eat for free if they followed Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza on Instagram and showed his post to staff. As he flashed his phone screen at the camera, social media users got a peek at the father-daughter image which was taken on the hit BBC dance show last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.