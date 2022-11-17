This is Us star Mandy Moore stuns with intimate birth photo The Racing Stripes star is a mom-of-two

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goodman celebrated a special milestone on Thursday as their baby son Ozzie marked his one-month anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, the This is Us star shared some gorgeous photos of her baby, including an intimate one from his birth that would have been taken just minutes into his life. Jn the stunning snap, Mandy was full of joy as she cradled her newborn, with an ecstatic look of relief covering her face as she lay in the hospital bed.

Other photos showed the tot cuddled up with his father, and another sweet one of him cuddled up with mother, while Mandy also shared an image of the midwifery team who helped her give birth.

"One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before," she shared in the caption.

"Thank you, Dr. Waldman, our rockstar L&D nurse, Athena, and our doula (and photographer) @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm for holding space and allowing for such a transcendent birth experience. Baby boy came into this world to the soundtrack of Willie Nelson's 'Stardust'."

Mandy's photos showed her son's first moments of life

Fans flocked to the image to praise the mom-of-two, as one commented: "Baby Moore. I love this. Thanks for sharing such intimate and joyful moments!"

A second posted: "Such a precious moment. Congratulations," and a third penned: "How sweet! I love these photos and that you’re sharing your most precious moments with us!"

Expectant moms also commented on the post, with one sharing: "I'm due in a month with my first. These pictures made me emotional. I'm nervous for the birth but I'm excited to meet my daughter."

Mandy dotes on baby Ozzie

Following Ozzie's birth, Mandy took to her social media to share some moving photos of her sweet bundle of joy.

The first photo showed the singer cradling her newborn in her hospital bed with dad Taylor cooing over their new arrival.

Other photos in the sweet carousel showed the new baby cuddled up on his father's chest, as well as another sweet photo of Mandy with her beautiful new baby.

