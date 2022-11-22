Prince George and siblings' unique school activity they'll excel at

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, and there's one particular extracurricular activity the royal kids will excel at.

The school's website explains that pupils have the chance to partake in a farming activity within the grounds thanks to the onsite orchard with an abundance of animals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte sing God Save the King for the first time

"The Lambrook Orchard is home to pigs, chickens, rabbits, bees and visiting lambs. As part of our sustainability curriculum, we teach our children about their natural environment; our hope is that caring for these animals will equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry, as well as providing plenty of entertainment and joy," the site reads.

READ: Princess Charlotte has the most adorable nickname for dad Prince William

REVEALED: Prince George and his siblings follow mum Princess Kate's lead for good cause

"Our Farming Activity is extremely popular and as well as looking after the animals, our children take part in projects such as growing fruit and vegetables, building and installing bird houses and so much more."

Lambrook school is big on extra activities as well as academic subjects

George, Charlotte and Louis will be well used to farming duties thanks to their family's countryside residences and their grandfather, King Charles' passion for the environment.

While at a goat farm in Wales back in March, Princess Kate revealed how her eldest son helps out with the animals at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

READ: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children make an appearance in new Netflix show?

As Prince William asked farm owners Gary and Jess Yeomans about a robot silage sweeper which was being kept in one of their barns, Gary explained that they used it to move feed, which prompted Kate to reveal, "That was George's job at half term - moving feed."

The royals are into farming and the environment

In 2020, the heir to the throne Prince William touched upon his children's experience with farming.

"We've been lambing with the children this week," William said. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.