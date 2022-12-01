Sharon Stone looks back on ultra-glamorous career beginnings in unearthed clip The Casino actress is now a cinema icon

Sharon Stone has long been considered one of the most formidable stars in Hollywood, and her career couldn't have kicked off in a more glamorous way.

Instead of entering the industry with a major lead role or a breakout supporting part, she started as nothing more than an extra.

However, the extra part was in a Woody Allen movie, 1980's Stardust Memories, in which she is simply credited as "Pretty Girl On Train."

A young Sharon looked as beautiful as could be in a plunging white dress and a feather boa, with her hair coiffed into an up-do and sporting a bold lip.

She simply smiled at the camera through the window of the train and planted a kiss on the glass, a small scene which mesmerized audiences.

Sharon was cast for the part after Woody had reportedly seen "hundreds of girls" and in the book Woody: Movies From Manhattan, the actress is quoted as saying: "I gave it my best shot to melt the sucker."

Sharon started out her career in a Woody Allen movie

The star played a series of notable parts throughout the 1980s, but her performance in 1990's Total Recall gave her career a major boost.

However, it was 1992's Basic Instinct which really cemented her status as a Hollywood icon and turned her into one of the 90s' biggest sex symbols.

Basic Instinct put her into awards contention for the first time, and in 1995, she achieved a big career high when she starred in Martin Scorsese's Casino.

The role saw her receive the best reviews of her career and not only did it win her a Golden Globe, it also saw her receive her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The actress got her big break with Basic Instinct

Since then, Sharon has continued wowing audiences with her subtly powerful performances while fans on social media have gained appreciation for the star as a fashion and style superstar.

