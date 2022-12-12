Frida Redknapp shares ultra-rare photo of son in sweet snowy update

Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida delighted fans with a rare photo of her son playing in the snow on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a gorgeous black and white photo of herself sweetly hugging her son. In a touching display of affection, the doting mother could be seen gently planting a kiss on her teen's head.

In the run-up to Christmas, Frida decorated her garden with a pair of twinkling reindeer and a string of festive fairy lights.

Embracing the surprise snowfall, the mother-son duo stepped outside to make the most of the stunning scenery. Opting for a cosy look, Frida donned a sleek padded winter coat, warm leggings and a pair of trainers. Her son, meanwhile, braved the cold in a puffer jacket and a pair of jogging bottoms.

Frida enjoyed a sweet moment with her son

"Snowy snuggles," Frida penned in the caption.

Fans inundated the comments section with an array of heartfelt messages. "Gorgeous," noted one follower, followed by a string of red heart emojis, whilst a second simply posted a trio of heart-eye emojis.

Frida shares her teenage son with American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. The former couple also share a girl and two other boys. And since tying the knot with former professional footballer, Jamie Redknapp, Frida has joined a new blended family of nine.

Little Raphael celebrated his milestone first birthday in November

Jamie is a doting dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Aside from their teenage children, Frida and Jamie are also doting parents to one-year-old Raphael, their first baby together. The loved-up couple welcomed their son in November 2021, just one month after getting married at Chelsea Registry Office in West London.

At the time, Jamie took to Instagram to share the happy news. He sweetly penned: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

