Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas shares heart-melting photo of baby son Wilbur

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas melted hearts at the weekend with two new precious snapshots of her baby son, Wilbur.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old actress posted snapshots of her tiny tot crawling on all fours inside an art gallery dotted with floral paintings and interactive installations.

© Instagram Cressida welcomed Wilbur in 2022

Cressida's baby boy looked so sweet in his cosy knit and comfy white trainers as he confidently explored his surroundings.

The star, who dated Prince Harry for nearly three years between 2012 and 2014, shares her bundle of joy with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

© Instagram Wilbur had a blast exploring the exhibition

While Cressida has yet to confirm when she gave birth, she was spotted wheeling a pram alongside her husband in November last year.

Her motherhood journey wasn't exactly plain-sailing, with the actress and her husband turning to IVF after struggling to conceive for two years. Cressida spoke to The Sunday Times about her experience, and revealed: "I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics… Even a German healer who speaks to angels."

She went on to reveal that despite trying a plethora of fertility-boosting tricks and tips, "nothing was working" and she felt "as if [her] body was failing [her]."

Cressida finished by adding: "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time.

"But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

Cressida and her long-term love Harry tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony back in July 2020. The White House Farm star exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present at their West Sussex venue.

Whilst the mother-of-one has kept much of her big day under wraps, she did speak with ES Magazine ahead of her wedding. Sharing a glimpse into her initial wedding plans, she explained how she wanted to keep the occasion relatively low-key.

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them, but I don't think I would."

WATCH: Cressida Bonas frolicking on the beach

Prior to dating her now-husband, Cressida was romantically linked to Prince Harry whom she dated for nearly three years. It's thought that their relationship came to an end after Cressida reportedly became increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention she was receiving.

And in his tell-all memoir, Spare, The Duke of Sussex explained how he ended their romance after they returned from a skiing trip to Kazakhstan.

© Getty Images Cressida and Prince Harry dated from 2012-2014

"There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty – but not love everlasting," he shared.

"The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress."