Bode Miller and wife Morgan's son hospitalized following frightening seizure One of the couple's twins was taken ill

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, were left "scared half to death" after their young son, Asher, suffered a febrile seizure and was rushed to hospital.

Morgan took to social media to reveal what had happened to their three-year-old boy and posted several snapshots with his Olympic skier dad.

Alongside the images of Bode cuddling Asher in hospital, she wrote: "Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we’re unfamiliar with.

"Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."

The couple, who tragically lost their 19-months-old daughter after she drowned in 2018, were relieved to be able to tell fans that he was on the road to recovery.

She shared more images of him back home and being cared for by Bode, and wrote: "He’s home and back to his normal self. I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need.

Bode and Morgan were left scared to death by the incident

"Our loved ones. Our health. And more time. Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for."

According to Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is "a convulsion in a child that’s caused by a fever" and often comes from an infection.

Bode and Morgan adore their large family

Bode and Morgan are also parents to Nash, eight, Easton, four, Askel, three, and 13-month-old Scarlett.

In addition, Bode is a dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from a previous relationship.

