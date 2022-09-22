How Keith Urban's daughters have supported him while on tour He and Nicole are used to conflicting schedules

Keith Urban is having the time of his life while on his The Speed of Now World Tour, selling out big stadiums and performing to thousands of adoring fans.

MORE: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's sprawling $4.5m Australian farmhouse will blow you away

While the prospect of having to spend so much time away from his family home and wife Nicole Kidman isn't the greatest, he's found other ways to cope.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Keith Urban talks marriage to Nicole Kidman

The singer hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton earlier in the month and mentioned that his two daughters with Nicole, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11, have hit the road with him too.

While still managing to find time around school and spending time at home with their mom, they've also found joy in joining their dad on his tour bus.

MORE: Keith Urban shares rare glimpse inside family life with Nicole Kidman

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually," Keith said. "And it's been great to have them out on the bus.

"They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

Keith's daughters have joined him occasionally while he is on tour

Speaking recently to Audacy's KFROG (Riverside), Keith provided some insight on how he was spending his time while away from home for so long.

The singer said that he was "obsessed" with the HBO comedy-drama series Barry, adding: "[Barry] was unbelievable. I'm so bummed that it's finished unless there's some way to reboot it down the track – that's a phenomenal show."

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares sweet glimpse of restful weekend at home

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares sweet reunion with Keith Urban as she makes surprise appearance

And like many others, he's also a huge fan of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, admitting that "you need to check your pulse" if you're not a fan.

"It's good because I think it's timely," he explained. "The idea that a show where you keep waiting for the other shoe to drop — this guy can't be that nice and compassionate and kind and empathetic, there's no way — there's something waiting.

The two stars have learned how to make the best of their time together

"But the fact that it never does, and you go, 'Yeah, wow, what a gift!' A gift from the heavens that the spirit of that show has been right about now."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.