George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth's younger daughter's journey away from family home The ABC star is a dad to two

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are some of the busiest workers in the industry, but always prioritize time for family.

The two suffered a blow to the family home when their eldest daughter, Elliott, left for college last year, and there's more to come.

Their younger daughter, Harper, is 17, which means her parents are definitely thinking about her going off to school in a matter of a year or two and leaving the comfort of home soon.

This would effectively turn George and Ali into empty nesters, creating a shift in the female-driven house that Ali has talked about in the past.

In an interview with Harry Connick Jr., she revealed: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The process of dropping off Elliott at college was a "brutal" one for Ali, who even called on the support of her friends and followers by providing social media updates.

George and Ali are prepping for their second daughter to leave for college soon

The mom-of-two shared a photo after the drop-off, sitting in her car and comfort eating a burger. She wrote: "I just dropped my eldest daughter at college. A milestone. Very emotional.".

Her social media followers were quick to comfort the actress and wrote: "I so relate!!!! I just dropped off both kids! Empty nest sucks," and another commented: "I cried like a baby, drank rosé and watched White Lotus."

Her famous friends also chimed in with Julianne Moore writing: "I feel you," and Gywneth Paltrow also spoke up. "I can't stand it," she said and Ali quipped back: "I will hold your hand next year."

The actress and author even detailed in her Go Ask Ali podcast what made the days preceding the departure even more difficult, as Elliott caught Covid soon before she was due to leave.

Elliott leaving home proved to be difficult for the couple

While it was difficult, Elliott's ten days of isolation at home meant that she could discuss the worries she was facing surrounding her big move, and it ultimately helped both her and Ali.

