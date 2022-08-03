George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth to relive family change with their daughter The GMA star has been married to his wife for 20 years

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper, who tend to keep out of the spotlight.

However, last year, Ali shared several emotional posts on Instagram related to her firstborn, as she moved out of the family home for the first time to attend college.

Ali admitted on social media that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

The family are set to relive this all again in September as Elliott - who is back home for the summer holidays - will return to college once again.

While George and Ali miss having their daughter around, they are incredibly proud of her. Ali opened up about the teenager on her Go Ask Ali podcast earlier in the year, revealing that her teenager was "thriving" there.

George and Ali welcomed Elliott in September 2002, followed by Harper, in June 2005. Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter Elliott is back home for the summer

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience. Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

The celebrity couple became semi empty-nesters last year

Most recently, the family were all reunited together again as not only was Elliott back home, but Ali also returned to New York City, having spent time in Los Angeles for a secret work project.

The star shared several snapshots from her working vacation while on the West Coast, including a picture of her relaxing outside by the pool, and another of her sitting outside her trailer, captioning the image: "Working Girl".

