8 times Zara Tindall's daughter Mia was her total mini-me Mia Tindall turns nine! And isn't she so grown up...

It's a big day for Mike and Zara Tindall as they mark their eldest daughter Mia Tindall's ninth birthday today. The young royal was born on 17 January 2014 at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz.

Zara and Mike introduced their first child Mia in HELLO!. "We did it because people wanted it," Mike told ITV's News at 10 about the couple's decision to share the photos. "We had control over it. We had those photos done anyway, it was more because people seemed to want it rather than anything else."

WATCH: Mia Tindall turns nine! Take a look at her cutest moments

Loading the player...

As Mia get's older, we can't help but notice how similar she is to her royal mother. Take a look at all the times the late Queen Elizabeth's great-grandaughter has proved she is her mother's mini-me...

READ MORE: Zara Tindall's dramatic birth was very similar to the Queen's

Echoing her mother's effortless elegance at the late Prince Philip's memorial service in March 2022, Mia sported a smart coat dress with a twee Peter Pan collar just like Zara's immaculate navy ensemble. Like mother, like daughter, little Mia also wore a royal blue headband that matched her mum's velvet headpiece.

Even from a young age, Mia has shared her mum's love for equestrianism. Here she is proudly wearing her mum Zara's first place rosette as she attends the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park.

LATEST: Mike Tindall to interview his 'love' Zara Tindall - watch trailer

Mischievous little Mia enjoyed running circles around her granny Princess Anne whilst they watched Zara play in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2016. Luckily, the Princess Royal no doubt had plenty of practice handling an over-excited toddler when she brought up her own daughter Zara.

Mia looked just like Zara's mini-me as she enjoyed the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2017. Just look at that adorable face!

Zara's poise and elegance have clearly rubbed off on her eldest daughter, who behaved immaculately during the sombre occasion of the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Dressed to perfection in a sophisticated black dress, wearing her blonde hair in a neat plait, Mia looked more mature than ever before.

Mia's sporty polo and denim shorts are almost identical to her mum's go-to casual getup on sporting days.

Trendy Mia has been channelling her mum's style ever since she was a baby. Just look at the royal duo in woolly bobble hats back when Mia was just ten months old - so cute.

She may only be nine years old, but Mia is leading by example as the responsible older sister when it comes to caring for her baby brother Lucas. It seems she shares her mum's maternal instinct and is a total natural at keeping her sibling entertained.

We can't forget the heart-warming father-daughter moment Mia shared with her dad Mike Tindall at the Platinum Jubilee last summer.

Mia is the spitting image of her mum in this sweet photograph, not to mention her sweet blue dress in a striking print that wouldn't go amiss in Zara's famous wardrobe!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.