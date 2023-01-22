Carrie Underwood delights fans with adorable baby photo to celebrate son's birthday The country singer had reason to celebrate over the weekend

Carrie Underwood is a doting mother-of-two and was feeling incredibly emotional - and reflective - over the weekend.

The country star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a gorgeous newborn baby photo of her son Jacob, who turned four.

The proud parent also shared a picture of Jacob's show-stopping Spider Man birthday cake, alongside a heartfelt message to her youngest child.

It read: "This was yesterday... and now you are 4. Happy birthday, sweet Jake... my sunshine!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!! We love you!"

Carrie then went on to thank the bakers behind the cake, adding: "Thanks, @iveycakestore for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best!!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Jacob many happy returns.

Carrie Underwood celebrated her youngest son Jacob's fourth birthday

Carrie decided to follow in tradition with her choice of birthday cake, having used the same bakery last year for her son's third birthday, where Jacob had chosen a Paw Patrol creation.

The singer shares Jacob and older son Isaiah, seven, with husband Mike Fisher.

The couple often refer to Jacob as their "miracle child", having gone through a difficult time before welcoming their youngest as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are doting parents

Speaking about the pain she felt in an interview in 2021, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

But that ultimately, she came out the other side with children she feels incredibly fortunate to have. "I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point," she told The Guardian.

"I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby. "At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like, 'OK, I have this.'"

Carrie and Mike live in Nashville

While Carrie is careful to protect her sons' privacy - rarely sharing photos of them on social media - she occasionally posts candid snapshots into her family life.

They live on a sprawling farm in Nashville, and Carrie enjoys nothing more than spending time there when she isn't on the road. Her children stay behind when she tours so that they can maintain a routine and attend school, although the star brings them to some of her shows so that they can watch their mom perform.

