Jenna Bush Hager properly introduces adorable new family addition – and fans can relate to her struggles

Jenna Bush Hager properly introduces adorable new family addition

Sometimes, you've got to bear the hard things for the ones you love, and that's exactly what Jenna Bush Hager exemplified with her latest social media post.

The Today Show host shared a video of herself introducing the latest addition to the family, an adorable kitten they'd adopted named Hollywood, "Holly" for short.

And while it definitely looked to be a welcome change, many fans couldn't help notice that she was quite puffy-eyed in her clip.

Anticipating the comment, Jenna clarified it immediately with her caption, writing: "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."

She even stated that the "beautiful" kitten's full name was "Holly, middle name Wood, last name Hager," as one of her daughters chimed in behind the camera.

Friend and frequent Today with Hoda and Jenna guest host Justin Sylvester commented: "I'm the same !!! I'll take the itchy eyes."

Jenna finally gave her new family kitten a proper introduction

Another fan sympathized, writing: "Jenna my eyes get the same way. I love mine and no way will I not have a cat. Love them so much. Holly is gorgeous."

A third kindly asked: "Love!! Hope the allergies are ok!" while a fourth added: "Holly! A Hager dream come true !! What a lucky kitty."

Holly's introduction to the family was an announcement Jenna made back on her show when her daughter Mila was a guest in December.

"Can you say what we did today?" Jenna prompted her daughter, who quickly, and excitedly, revealed: "We met my kitten."

The mom-of-three has since shared several adorable glimpses into the family's life with Holly, including a recent photo dump that featured the kitten adorably cozying up in an ornate chair.

The Today star has been living the happiest life lately

"Life lately," was simply what she termed her photographs, and she immediately received a barrage of compliments, many from her co-stars.

"Such beautiful happiness!" Dylan Dreyer wrote, while Savannah Guthrie simply quipped: "Life good," and Sheinelle Jones simply shared a slew of heart emojis.

