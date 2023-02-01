Stacey Dooley pictured with baby Minnie for the first time The new mum shares her daughter with partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has been photographed for the first time pushing her daughter Minnie in her pram, alongside Stacey's mum, Di, who is clearly a doting grandmother and took her own pictures as they walked.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 2018 Strictly Come Dancing star and her mum were walking in London, with Stacey wearing a black hoodie, brown camouflage trousers and dark sunglasses.

She and her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, were clearly delighted to welcome their first child, taking to Instagram to share the news.

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," Stacey captioned it while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x".

Both Stacey and Kevin announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 with the professional dancer uploading a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant".

Earlier in the week, the 35-year-old presenter made a candid comment about the challenges of being a first-time mum. On Monday, Stacey posted a screenshot of a book's chapter, which was titled: "The Very Tired Girl".

Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly

Many of Stacey's celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the relatable post - with Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse writing encouragingly: "[heart emojis] you've got this".

One fan stated: "It gets easier Stacey, I promise [heart emoji] tiredness is a much-underrated form of torture. The early days of a baby".

Another penned: "Easy does it... there is no perfect way. Do what works for you and your little one." A third added: "You can do this. It gets easier, honestly".

