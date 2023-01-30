Stacey Dooley shares relatable new mum post after welcoming baby with Strictly's Kevin Clifton The Strictly Come Dancing couple welcomed a little girl called Minnie

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley is experiencing all the joys and challenges that come with being a first-time mum - and one of them is lack of sleep!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV presenter - who recently welcomed a daughter called Minnie with partner Kevin Clifton - shared a screenshot of a book's chapter, which was titled: "The Very Tired Girl".

Many of Stacey's celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the relatable post - with Motsi Mabuse writing encouragingly: "[heart emojis] you've got this."

One fan stated: "It gets easier Stacey, I promise [heart emoji] tiredness is a much underrated form of torture. The early days of a baby." Another said: "Easy does it... there is no perfect way. Do what works for you and your little one." A third added: "You can do this. It gets easier, honestly."

Stacey and Kevin announced that their little one had finally arrived with a sweet Instagram photo which featured a handwritten envelope addressed to "Minnie's parents".

The TV star shared this snapshot of her book on Monday

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," Stacey captioned it while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

The new mum is yet to share the first photo of her baby daughter. Both Stacey and Kevin announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 with the professional dancer uploading a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

The couple are parents to a little girl called Minnie

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series. They successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before moving in together and becoming parents to their little girl.

