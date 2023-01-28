Stacey Dooley reveals sentimental trinket that she'll pass onto daughter Minnie The Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her baby daughter in January 2023

Earlier this month, Stacey Dooley welcomed a bouncing baby girl, and it looks like she's already collecting sentimental trinkets for her little bundle of joy. After introducing her daughter Minnie to the world, alongside her partner Kevin Clifton, Stacey has revealed the one item that she'll be passing onto her mini-me – and it's so adorable!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV presenter shared a photo of a delicate ceramic tray featuring a celestial sun and moon design which had been gifted to her by celebrity stylist, Sinead McKeefry. Having worked together for five years, the pair have become very close friends. Sinead is also the official stylist for Claudia Winkleman and is responsible for creating most of her fabulous Strictly Come Dancing looks.

Stacey posted a photo of the celestial jewellery tray that she hopes Minnie will use for her earrings one day

Captioning the photo with a sweet note, Stacey added: "@sineadmckeefry her chic bowl for her first set of gold hoops." As fashion fans will know, Stacey is a massive fan of classic hooped earrings, and she famously owns several pairs from Liberty London, Loel & Co and Otiumberg, so it's hardly surprising that she'd love to pass the trend on to her daughter.

Among the other gifts visible in the photo was a silver bangle for Stacey's long-term boyfriend and new dad, Kevin, as well as a beautiful bouquet of roses. Sending her thanks for the presents, she wrote: "Daddy's new bangle. Ta so much! @danielladraper."

Stacey hopes that Minnie will share her love of gold hoop earrings

Earlier this month, Stacey announced that her little one had finally arrived with a sweet Instagram photo which featured a handwritten envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents.'

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," Stacey captioned it.

Earlier this month the TV presenter announced that she'd welcomed her baby daughter on Instagram

Following Minnie's birth, the Strictly Come Dancing couple have been spending plenty of quality time at their luxurious London home, which they first moved into in 2020. Complete with minimalistic décor, fluffy throws and ornate coving, the newly-renovated property has become a Scandi-style haven.

