Prince Louis gets royal fans talking in Princess Kate's charming new photo

The Princess of Wales has encouraged the nation to share a photograph from their early years in aid of her latest #ShapingUs campaign, which seeks to shine a light on the importance of a healthy childhood.

In doing so, the Princess shared her own touching photograph in the arms of her father Michael Middleton, reaching out to touch his face with her tiny hands. The previously unseen image of baby Kate Middleton was captured by her mother Carole, and while many royal fans doted over the adorable photograph, several were left seriously confused.

Rushing to the comments to share their thoughts, several fans were quick to compare the Princess with her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Others were even confused at the image, which shows the charming resemblance between the mother-of-three and the four-year-old son she shares with Prince William.

The Princess' sweet baby photo was likened to Prince Louis

"I thought it was Prince Louis!" penned one fan, as another wrote: "I legit thought that WAS Louis! I couldn’t understand the outfit? Took a minute to realize it was C[atherine]!"

"Louis is your TWIN," agreed another, while a fourth chimed in: "Is it just me or is there a very big resemblance between Catherine and Louis?"

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While all of the children share similar features to their royal parents, we've never seen a photograph quite so similar - do you see the resemblance?

Royal fans were left confused between Princess Kate and Prince Louis' baby photos

In the caption of her powerful post, the Princess wrote: "Faces are a baby's best toy. On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives."

She continued: "This weekend, we'd love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they've changed your lives.

Prince Louis is the Princess of Wales' youngest child

"I hope you'll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too."

